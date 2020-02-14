Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats talks to Aaron Harrison # 2 and Devin Booker # 1 during the SEC / Big 12 Challenge against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena on December 5, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated Texas 63-51. (Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Often the most formative year for future NBA players is the first year they go to college.

More than the Xs and Os on the court, college basketball coaches are highly regarded at the highest level because they are “molds of men” and how they take in children, give them good habits and can make them much better players from October to October March ,

John Calipari got the security guard Devin Booker from Phoenix Suns in Kentucky this year and joined the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station to look back where the all-star security guard was when he got it in 2014.

“I remember going to Moss Point, Mississippi, to see this skinny kid playing against his father, who was a damn good player, Melvin Booker, and his friends, who were overweight, tall, or whatever and the gym is 105 degrees and I sit there and say, “Wow,” Calipari said to Bickley & Marotta.

“Even then you could see that he had so much confidence. He had a boast – based on his training, not on deceptions, which sometimes happens. “

You’ll remember that Booker actually dropped out of the Kentucky team, a 38-1 Wildcats squad, in his freshman season. That was always the story for Booker, who switched from little game in national showcase games as a high school prospect to his youngest all-star snub.

“All of those things that he didn’t think was due, he used them as fuel,” Calipari said. “He had a boast based on: ‘I deserve this, it will happen, nobody works like me.'”

And since Calipari has some insight into the type of relationship Booker can have with a coach, Calipari sees little sign of what’s going on in Phoenix despite the low winnings in Bookers over four seasons.

“He will trust the process if he trusts the people involved,” he said. “And I think in this job Monty (Williams) and with him personally – off the charts.”

