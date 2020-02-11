Really the only thing that could seem to kill John Boyega if he’d played in Cats is his career, because if anyone is in the mood to remember that this film was made before it was released. When it came out, nothing changed as people got totally sneaked in with the appearance of some of their favorite stars and it’s pretty obvious that the Broadway play didn’t make the transition as well. Maybe Cats was ahead of his time, or maybe it wasn’t meant to be on the screen, and it was better to enjoy his fame on stage where people still had a lot of respect for it. But Boyega, who was a hit in the Star Wars films, no matter what anyone wants to say about Finn’s character in Rise of Skywalker, has done much more than Cats could have offered him since he really became a star are very happy because he has proven that he has the talent to take on a role that may not be the best for him, but is still entertaining. Take a look at Pacific Rim: Uprising, and you will get a pretty good idea of ​​what he can do with a film that is not promising.

Cats are one of those rare films in which critics and fans agreed that they were terrible from the start, and it doesn’t happen often that critics and fans come to the conclusion that it was really that bad. As Wired’s Tyler Coates reminded us in his article, people from the earliest trailers predicted that the film was going to be a train crash, and this turned out to be true because it just didn’t have the kind of mood or even a hint of self -Admit that it was so bad from a movie. It’s hard to say if Boyega is joking or if he’s serious about being in a Cats movie, but overall it’s best that he wasn’t there as it is impressive enough that most people are in The film not only made jokes of careers by appearing in the litter box production. Of course, many of those who starred in the film already had a good reputation so a stinker won’t let them go under, but it will be a reminder that actors and directors sometimes make confusing decisions about which films they want to star in and Why. Cats actually had some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and it’s really a wonder why any of them said yes to the picture unless they’re fans of the play or just assumed it would be a great opportunity.

To be honest, the success of Cats until it turned out to be a rather strange and troubling film was probably what many people trusted because it has long been a well-known production and also one of the more successful stage plays of all time , But putting it on the screen didn’t do the production a favor as it became loud and clear that putting musicals on the screen could work, but that’s not always the case. When people want to see a musical, it is usually assumed that they like it better to go to a play than to see it on the big screen, as something seems to be lost in the transition that doesn’t always go through well. Hamilton actually comes to the screen at some point, but it sounds like the very popular piece is shown in its original form without any adjustment, which could work in its favor. However, cats reached new heights they were definitely not ready for and spent almost all nine lives on them. Returning to the stage at this point would probably be the best option since the screen was anything but nice to those who saw or attended the film.

At the moment it is not fair to say that Boyega’s career has stalled, especially since he is currently working on some projects, but it seems that his career would have been successful if he had played in Cats. This film was not really good for everyone involved, as it raised a lot of criticism that was creeping into the theater and there was little chance of recovering when people sat down to watch it. According to some, the best part was when the credits started rolling, indicating that the film was over. Screenrant’s Kayleigh Donaldson has more to say about this.