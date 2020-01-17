- Becki Crossley
- January 17, 2020
Liverpudlian comedian returns to the circuit from September
John Bishop is getting ready for a full tour with his last comic hour of Warm Up in 2020/21. He has confirmed that a 25-day UK tour will continue from September. Presale tickets for the shows are now on sale for the general sale at 10 a.m.
John Bishop, known for his stand-up and shows such as John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Only Joking and The John Bishop Show, toured extensively with his show Winging Out in 2017/18. Now he is back with a brand new show after a series of work-in-progress dates in 2019.
John Bishop 2020 Warm Up tour dates:
Tue 8 Sep – Regent Theater, Stoke-on-Trent
Wed 9 Sep – New theater Oxford
Thu 10 Sep – MK Theater, Milton Keynes
Fr 11 Sep – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Wed 16 Sep – Margate Winter Gardens
Thu 17 Sep – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
Fr 18 Sep – Regent Theater, Ipswich
Tue 22 Sep – St George’s Hall, Bradford
Wed 2 Sep – Victoria Theater, Halifax
Thu 24 Sep – Bridlington Spa
Wed 4 Nov – Central Theater, Chatham
Thu Nov 5 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
Tue 10 Nov – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
Wed 11 Nov – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
Thu 12 Nov – Bedford Corn Exchange
Thu 19 Nov – Stockport Plaza
Fr Nov. 20 – Aberdeen Music Hall
Tue 24 Nov – Pyramid & Parr Hall, Warrington
Thu 26 Nov – Location Cymru, Llandudno
Tue 1 Dec – Grimsby Auditorium
Wed 2 Dec – Southport Theater & Convention Center
Thu 3 Dec – Charter Hall, Colchester
Tue 8 Dec – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea
Thu 10 Dec – Peterborough New Theater
Fr 11 Dec – Brentwood Live
Presale tickets for John Bishop’s Warm Up shows are now on sale for the general sale at 10 am on Monday, January 20
The anvil, Basingstoke
Aylesbury Waterside Theater
Bedford Corn Exchange
Thu 12 Nov
Prices to be confirmed / 01234 325358
Also with:
- Brentwood Center
- The central theater, Chatham
- Charter Hall, Colchester
- City Hall, Salisbury
- Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
- The La Warr pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea
- The Montfort Hall, Leicester
- Dorking Halls
- G Live, Guildford
- The Guildhall, Portsmouth
- The hexagon, read
- The Marquee, Cork
… and in 14 other places