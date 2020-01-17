advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 17, 2020

Liverpudlian comedian returns to the circuit from September

John Bishop is getting ready for a full tour with his last comic hour of Warm Up in 2020/21. He has confirmed that a 25-day UK tour will continue from September. Presale tickets for the shows are now on sale for the general sale at 10 a.m.

John Bishop, known for his stand-up and shows such as John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Only Joking and The John Bishop Show, toured extensively with his show Winging Out in 2017/18. Now he is back with a brand new show after a series of work-in-progress dates in 2019.

John Bishop 2020 Warm Up tour dates:

Tue 8 Sep – Regent Theater, Stoke-on-Trent

Wed 9 Sep – New theater Oxford

Thu 10 Sep – MK Theater, Milton Keynes

Fr 11 Sep – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Wed 16 Sep – Margate Winter Gardens

Thu 17 Sep – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Fr 18 Sep – Regent Theater, Ipswich

Tue 22 Sep – St George’s Hall, Bradford

Wed 2 Sep – Victoria Theater, Halifax

Thu 24 Sep – Bridlington Spa

Wed 4 Nov – Central Theater, Chatham

Thu Nov 5 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tue 10 Nov – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

Wed 11 Nov – Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

Thu 12 Nov – Bedford Corn Exchange

Thu 19 Nov – Stockport Plaza

Fr Nov. 20 – Aberdeen Music Hall

Tue 24 Nov – Pyramid & Parr Hall, Warrington

Thu 26 Nov – Location Cymru, Llandudno

Tue 1 Dec – Grimsby Auditorium

Wed 2 Dec – Southport Theater & Convention Center

Thu 3 Dec – Charter Hall, Colchester

Tue 8 Dec – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

Thu 10 Dec – Peterborough New Theater

Fr 11 Dec – Brentwood Live

