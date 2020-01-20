John Anderson Shares 'Years', title track of the upcoming album

advertisement

Country music legend and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member John Anderson has unveiled plans to release Years, a studio album produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and David ‘Fergie’ Ferguson. Details of the album, from April 10 on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound, accompanied the unveiling of the title track, written from an aging artist’s perspective with victories over unspecified health problems.

“Don’t look back with sadness / hope to see only tomorrow,” Anderson sings in a song struggling with mortality, just like the last recordings of David Bowie, Glen Campbell and others. For years his collection of 10 brand new songs includes the Blake Shelton collaboration “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” and co-writes with talents ranging from the young Easy Eye Sound signer Dee White to the famous Randy Travis hit writer Paul Overstreet.

“We went into the studio and I remember saying,” I’m going to pretend it might be my last, “Anderson says in a press release.” That may still be so, but now the chances there are getting slimmer every day and slimmer. It’s going better, so I don’t think like that anymore. “

advertisement

In 2017, Anderson suffered from “unforeseen and serious medical problems” that canceled the performance of a festival in August. Although the artist never specified what the problem was, he returned to the road later that month; however, it is clear that the incident had a profound effect on Anderson.

“There are a few things that made me feel better. Part of it is my love of music and part of it is my appreciation for my family,” Anderson shares. “But the biggest part is knowing that I can die here any moment, for who knows what reason, but I know the good God has already come down and touched me. There is no doubt in my mind.”

For years Auerbach was able to work closely with the singer behind ‘Swingin’, ‘Black Sheep’ and ‘Straight Tequila Night’ – an artist who is a natural talent in the studio.

“I booked the session and here I have a room full of musicians, and I really didn’t know if he could hear this through the headphones,” Auerbach says of Anderson in a press release. “But we got him behind the microphone, he started singing and it was pure magic.

“His voice is like caramel magic coming out of those speakers. John will sing it as often as you want. He wants it to be great, but the thing is, once he starts singing, it’s almost right there, from the first lick , “Auerbach continues. “I feel incredibly happy that I even had the chance to make a record with John Anderson, let alone all of this has meaning.”

John Anderson, Years Track List:

1. “I am stuck” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Paul Overstreet)

2. “Celebrate” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach)

3. “Years” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin, David Ferguson)

4. “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” (feat. Blake Shelton) (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, David Ferguson)

5. “What a man should do” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Dee White, David Ferguson)

6. “Wild and Free” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Joe Allen)

7. “Slow Down” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood)

8. “Everything we are really looking for” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Larry Cordle)

9. “Chasing Down a Dream” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, David Ferguson)

10. “You are almost nothing” (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach)

Country + Americana albums are coming in 2020

.

advertisement