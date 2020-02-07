Advertisement

John Anderson hired a good friend and tour boss for one of the tracks on his upcoming new album Years. Blake Shelton offers guest voices for the new song “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” that readers can hear above.

“Tuesday I’ll Be Gone”, written by Anderson, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and David “Fergie” Ferguson, is a pure, classic country song to leave. Anderson and Shelton exchange the stanzas and harmonize in the choruses. While Shelton’s voice stands out throughout the track, he never steals the limelight from his hero Anderson.

“Tuesday, I’m gone / It’s time to go on,” Anderson and Shelton sing in the chorus of the song. “I’ll find my way somehow. I’ll ride to the edge of the sunset. I’ll find a place in a small town. I’ll lay my head down.”

Auerbach and Ferguson jointly produced Years, which will be released on April 10th on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Shelton is the only guest on the project, but Anderson’s co-authors for the album were young Easy Eye Sound artist Dee White and famous Randy Travis writer Paul Overstreet.

In 2017, Anderson suffered “unforeseen and serious medical problems” that led him to cancel his August Festival appearance. Although the artist never specified exactly what it was about, he returned to the streets later this month. However, it is clear that the incident had a profound impact on Anderson.

“There are a few things that I could deal with better. Part of it is my love of music and part of my appreciation for my family,” Anderson said. “But the biggest part is knowing that I could die here any moment for whatever reason, but I know that the good gentleman has already descended and touched me. There is no doubt in my head.”

Anderson and Shelton toured together for Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour in 2019 and will be back with the same crew on Thursday (February 13th) to repeat Tour 2020. As in 2019, Anderson, Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins are represented on the Friends and Heroes Tour 2020.

