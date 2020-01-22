advertisement

Reading books is good for you. Such as vitamins. But don’t swallow them, because they are, you know … books.

Reading is a balm and helps you stretch your mind – putting your brain to work in new attunements and exposing you to new ideas. Just like vitamins, books must be consumed regularly. But despite all its goodness, reading books is not nearly as easy as taking a pill. Finishing a book every day is (almost) impossible, unless you are studying English literature without any responsibilities other than reading.

These days it’s hard to find time to read a book. Work, family, friends, countless daily groceries, food, leisure, sleep – all these things take time and books also read. But that is not enough reason not to read or to read more.

There are ways to read faster and more efficiently, making books a simpler business. Whether you are reading technical books about programming languages ​​or an escapist fantasy novel, here are 10 ways to read more about what you want and what you love:

Save more time

Unfortunately, this tip cannot be bypassed and is the most crucial on this list. Reading takes time and that doesn’t change – no matter how many shortcuts you take to shorten it. One way to make this easier is to reserve a consistent time for reading every day. It may be the first thing you do when you wake up or the last thing you do before you go to bed.

Make a list of the books you want to read

Maybe you want to be the person who wanders through a bookstore for hours, and maybe not. Anyway, a list shortens your time between books and increases your reading speed because you read something that you are really interested in, not just something that seemed intriguing on the shelf. If you use a service such as Evernote or Wunderlist, this list is easy to manage on your computer or telephone.

Read one book at a time

Ignore who else you tell. When reading the work of an author, it takes time and effort to adapt to his style. You will be more efficient by concentrating on one book at a time instead of trying to juggle multiple styles, vocabularies and topics.

Avoid sub-vocalization

Sub-vocalization is the process of pronouncing words and pronouncing them in your head as you read. This process takes time and slows down your reading speed. Although sub-vocalization is crucial for the enjoyment of poetry and, say, James Joyce‘S books, most books do not benefit from sub-vocalisation because most books are not written by master word makers. Train yourself to read for understanding and not for the sounds of the words themselves.

Take a book with you everywhere

Instead of playing a game on your smartphone, you read a book when you are in a waiting room, in public transportation, in the bathroom or in another place that you will find for a few minutes. These free moments add up and increase the number of books you can read without changing your schedule.

Try reading quickly

The bibliophile in me does not want to admit it, but reading quickly works – to a certain extent. Skimming can help you get through books faster, but it also comes at the expense of a decline in information retention. Depending on the book, that can be good or a problem.

You can try experimental methods such as Spritz, which blinks one word at a time in the same physical location. Some readers, such as Tim Ferriss, recommend using your peripheral vision to pick up words on the sides of the page instead of reading them directly. These options may work for you and even if they are not, the practice of fast reading will generally make you a faster reader.

Use a physical tracker

Do you remember that as a child you followed the words with your finger or a pen? Turns out that actually helps. Keeping track of your progress with a physical marker prevents you from losing your place and you can read faster by keeping your eyes focused on where your finger is moving. This is also a good method to increase your reading speed. By moving your finger faster on the page, you are forced to read faster at a constant speed.

Listen to audio books

Okay, I use the term “read books” loosely here, but hey, listening to books is no different than reading them. If you are driving a car, listen to an audiobook instead of the radio. Audiobooks take on average around 10-12 hours of listening time, so anyone who commutes to work or spends a lot of time driving will notice that audio books significantly increase the number of books they consume each year.

Set daily goals

If you want to significantly increase the number of books you read, instead of trying to establish the long-term goal of x number of books per year, focus on the short-term goal of x number of pages per day. It makes reading books more manageable and you get a sense of satisfaction by achieving your goal every day.

Receive an e-reader

Although entry costs can be a slight brake, if you try to read 50+ books per year, you will ultimately save money with an e-reader. E-books are generally a few dollars cheaper than paperbacks, let alone the savings of buying hardback books. With the added convenience of its portability, you will find that you take it with you more often, which in turn will increase the amount of time you read.

Like all things, reading becomes easier the more you do it.

Within a few books you will see your reading speed increase and your vocabulary expand. Reading books is one of the best and most affordable ways to learn a new skill, what it means to be human, and even to discover who you are.

To quote Oscar Wilde, “It’s what you read if you don’t have to, that determines what you become when you can’t help it.”

