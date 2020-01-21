Johanna Konta crashes in the first round of Australian Open

advertisement

Johanna Konta suffered her first Australian Open exit with a loss in the first round against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur in Melbourne Park.

The British number one was placed 12th, but the expectations were tempered by the fact that she had only played one game since a quarter-final exit at the US Open in early September.

A knee injury shortened her season and Konta revealed last month that she might not even make the Down Under trip.

advertisement

She will go home much sooner than she had hoped after falling 6-4 6-2 to world number 78 Jabeur, who has the type of unpredictable game that even a match-tight Konta can hardly handle.

Indeed, Jabeur had defeated Konta in Eastbourne last summer and a tight first set went the way of the Tunisian when she broke in the 10th game, with Konta paying the price for not making enough first portions.

Ons @ Ons_Jabeur blows 19 winners and insures the 6-4 6-2 upset over No. 12 Konta! # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SJlwZDKFvO

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

The 28-year-old didn’t play badly, but she made loose mistakes at costly moments and lost four games in a row after breaking the service to start the second set.

Asked if her long layoff was a factor in her performance, Konta said, “I think so. It’s an unfortunate thing. It’s part of the sport and it’s part of the way I play, and it’s something that will come with time and competitions.

“I think in the end it was mainly about starting to play again, and I am. And how I felt physically there is clearly a huge blow to me compared to where I was in September last year.

“I think I should give myself that time to find a level that I want to play.”

Konta had always made at least the second round in four previous games in the main table in Melbourne Park, while this is the first time since a loss in the second round of Garbine Mugurza here 12 months ago that she did not reach at least the quarter- final of a slam.

advertisement