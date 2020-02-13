The Münsterers, who will compete against Southern Kings in Musgrave Park in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow evening at 19:35, have been named.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes a first start for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man John Hodnett in the first year when the striker in the back row makes his PRO14 debut.

Rosscarbery man Hodnett is a product of Clonakilty RFC, was Grand Slam winner with the Irish U20s last season and has played regularly for UCC this year.

Billy Holland is captain of the team at his 226th appearance in Münster.

Full-backs Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly make up the last three.

Dan Goggin and Chris Farrell are named center-back partners with Neil Cronin and JJ Hanrahan.

It’s a purely international front row with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan who were named in the starting XI.

Fineen Wycherley and Billy Holland start in the second row, with Jack O’Donoghue, Hodnett and Arno Botha completing the team.

Two Academy players are among the substitutes, Prop Keynan Knox and Ben Healy.

Muenster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin and Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Arno Botha.

replacement: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, Chris Cloete, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy and Rory Scannell.