Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Beam on the carpet

Supporting duo! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner They were held on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress is nominated by an ensemble in a drama series with the cast of the HBO hit for “Outstanding Performance”. She was amazed at the ceremony in a pink Louis Vuitton dress. Jonas, 30, looked good by her side in a black tuxedo.

Turner shared a cute relapse photo of Jonas through her Instagram story before they were reunited before the show on Sunday.

“I can’t wait to put you under pressure soon, boy,” the actress wrote on Saturday, January 18.

Days before the SAGs, the Jonas Brothers released a music video for their new song “What a Man Gotta Do” with their women. In the video, the two took Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) from 1978’s Grease.

“This is how I enter every dance floor from now on,” the DNCE singer signed a video of the couple, in which the national dance-off scene from the film was re-enacted on Instagram on Saturday. “#WhatAManGottaDoVideo is here!”

Jonas and Turner, who got engaged in 2017, made their covenant in Las Vegas in May 2019. Less than two months later, the two exchanged their vows for family and friends in France for the second time.

“They enjoy the novelty of being married and being able to call each other” husband “and” wife “, a source told us at the time. “You are just super happy.”

Turner had previously been nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sansa Stark for the drama that ended after eight seasons in May 2019. Jonas paid tribute to his wife after receiving her first Instagram nomination.

“I am so proud of you,” he wrote. “You are nominated for an Emmy! You’re unbelievable. I love you!”

Scroll through to see the couple’s cute snaps at the SAGs:

