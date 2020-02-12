is Joe Giudice missing estranged woman Teresa?

The former star of Real Housewives of New Jersey shared a bizarre Instagram post on Wednesday, February 12th. It included a video of Rome’s Trevi Fountain with Boyz II Men’s sexy hit “I´ll Make Love To You” in the background.

“Song Valentine for Valentine’s Day // ❤️ and success = 😊,” wrote Joe, 49,

In his post, the father of four spoke about his new outlook on life after separating from Teresa, 47, after 20 years of marriage.

“Rome was not built in a day.” I focus on the habits that are more important than worrying about the results. I’m thinking of a step-by-step plan for my goal. (not the other way around) I always said: yes, this is the money earner who made me believe the result without doing anything! “Wrote Joe. “You have to show up and have a step-by-step plan to get a successful result! You don’t have to build everything you want today, but you need to find a way to lay each to build your empire successfully! #Goals #I am rebuilding #change apartments. “

Joe’s cryptic message comes after fans spotted him and he left flirty comments on Teresa’s Instagram posts. After the two announced their separation, Joe admitted that it was his “selfishness” and the old school habits broke their relationship. Joe Gorga, made a similar observation in a recent episode of RHONJ. After Teresa argued over the phone with her husband, her 40-year-old sibling advised her to go ahead and say, “You want to know the truth? I never thought you had a good relationship. I just didn’t see that he treated you the way you should have been treated. “

“I will never get involved in your marriage. I am only telling you now because you are in this situation. You have to be happy in life. I do not know what you are doing,” he added.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Joe has been living in Italy since he was released from ICE custody in October 2019. He was released from prison months ago, in March, after 41 months for fraud.

While sources claim Teresa and Joe have no plans to revive their romance – and the four-year-old mother is not interested in moving to Italy – fans believe that Joe showed signs of regret in his latest Instagram post Has.

As Radar previously reported, Teresa spent a lot of time with her ex-boyfriend. Anthony Delorenzo – also known to Bravo fans as “Tony the pool boy” – since their separation from Joe. Still, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga Recently on the Wendy Williams show, Delorenzo said that she dated several women, not Teresa.