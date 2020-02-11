Joe Giudice with daughters Gabriella, Milania, Gia and Audriana. Courtesy of Joe Giudice / Instagram

Beautiful memories! Joe Giudice He currently lives in Italy in a deportation case, but his four daughters with an estranged woman Teresa Giudice – Gia [19], Gabriella [15], Milania [14] and Audriana [10] – are never far from him.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey went to Instagram on Monday, February 10, to share a cute clip of themselves with their kids over a meal. “I eat sushi with my girls,” he said, zooming in on each of his daughters who enjoyed the meal.

“What do you think of me, Geisha?” Joe asked, apparently referring to the Japanese restaurant in Salerno, Italy.

“The fish actually tastes like the sea,” said Milania, giving her father an enthusiastic thumb up.

Before he finished the video, Joe added, “My girls, I love them.”

Although the former businessman didn’t exactly specify when the clip was shot, it appears to be in December 2019 when all four daughters traveled to Italy to visit him for Christmas.

The sweet visit took place days after Joe and Teresa’s resignation, also 47, after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe broke up, but have no plans to divorce yet,” one source told us at the time. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when they and the girls were in Italy and decided that it was best for them to separate. Neither wanted to have a long-distance relationship. Joe is in Italy, Teresa is looking after her girls. They have no bad will to each other and will continue to treat their children coparately. “

Joe thought of his girls again on Tuesday, February 11, when he shared an Instagram video with photos of the quartet and apologized for not being there for them. “Would you change your mind if I were me? If only people really knew me. I wasted time on useless fights, they always wanted it to be about who is stronger or right? “, He wrote in the heading. “And here I was torn away from the only ones who were important. I lost my best friends … I knew that all right or stronger Joe should have gone – because my luck was lost. “

Joe added that he was now “all alone” with no “babies” to hold before saying, “I’m sorry, girl.”

The future podcast host made headlines last month when he came in contact with several women in Mexico. Teresa said during a gig on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month that her children had strong reactions to the news. “I did well with our daughters. Milania saw it first and Gia said, “Are you kidding?” Explained the Standing Strong author. “I just thought,” Girl, it’s fine. He lives his life. “And because I was fine, they were fine.”

