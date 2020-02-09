His side of the story. Joe Giudice starts a new project – his own podcast – and promises his fans that he won’t hold anything back.

“Real housewives” stories that marked the decade on Bravo

“I really see” the real world “, so I thought now would be the perfect time to accompany YOU ALL with a series of episodes through my upcoming podcast! On Saturday, February 8th, I’ll be a lot of JUICY with you Share INSIDE SCOOP, ”wrote the Real Housewives from New Jersey, 47, along with a slideshow of family photos via Instagram not editing real life.”

Giudice promised that he would discuss personal issues in his podcast – including the mistakes he made in his marriage Teresa Giudice.

Joe Giudice Courtesy of Joe Giudice / Instagram

“For many of us in a relationship, it’s too late to realize how grateful you are to have such a great partner or family in your life that you never know how to tell him or her ! “, He explained. “We all make mistakes, have problems and even regret things in our past. I want to use my experience to fix it before it can lead to errors. You are not alone. Never waste time in anger or regret it if you can fix the underlying problem! “

Joe, who currently lives in his native Italy, has not announced a release date for the podcast, but promised that the project would come “soon”.

The former businessman and Teresa, 47, announced their separation in December 2019, just two months after Joe moved to Italy while awaiting judgment on his appeal against his deportation. The couple made a covenant in 1999 and are the parents of daughters Gia [19], Gabriella [15], Milania [14] and Audriana [10].

Although the two separated, they have no immediate plans to divorce.

The ups and downs of Teresa and Joe Giudice over the years

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when they and the girls were in Italy and decided that they should best split up,” a source told us in December 2019. Joe is in Italy, Teresa is looking after her girls. They have no bad will to each other and will continue to treat their children coparately. “

Joe seemed to have moved on when he was celebrated with several women in bikinis in January while on vacation in Mexico. Teresa revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 5, that she had no problem with Joe having fun with other women.

“I was happy for him. I didn’t entirely agree. I’m not jealous, ”said the Italian skinny author. “I did well with our daughters. First Milania saw it and Gia, they say, “Are you kidding me?” I just said, “Girl, it’s fine.” He lives his life. “And because I was fine, they were fine.”

Meanwhile, Teresa was most recently connected to her high school friend Anthony Delorenzo and was seen with younger man Blake fright while Joe was in jail for fraud.

Celebrity splits from 2019

Your sister-in-law Melissa Gorga revealed on January 30th in E! s Pop of the Morning that the Standing Strong author has a certain type of man in mind.

“We asked her about this at the reunion and she gave us a full description,” said the 40-year-old owner of the Envy boutique. “She would be like a Jewish boy. She would like to have a nice Jewish boy.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

