Joe Brady, the product of Panthers, William & Mary, says that the crime must continue to evolve in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Joe Brady’s offensive system did wonders at LSU last season and helped the Tigers lead the nation in yards and points towards an undefeated season that culminated in a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game.

But Brady said there is no guarantee that the scheme will work at the NFL level – or that it will be the system that he will perform with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL next season.

The new offensive coordinator of the Panthers was free on Friday about the idea of ​​bringing his staggered attack concepts to the NFL, instead of saying he plans to develop a system that makes the best use of the skills of the players at Carolina’s selection.

“We have found what our players have done well and we have put them in position to be successful,” Brady said about his only season at LSU. “… We didn’t perform plays to perform plays. We really wanted to know what our boys are doing well. And that takes time. In a professional competition, those are OTAs, that is mini camp, that is training camp.”

Brady said that means changing with time.

He finds it important to be innovative and to stay ahead.

“The game evolves every year and I think you need to evolve as a coach, as a coach,” Brady said. “I don’t really believe that what you do today will necessarily work tomorrow or that what we did this year will work next year.”

Brady further said: “The game you saw in the NFL this year will probably change next year and you have to be innovative and stay on top of it. Look, there is no bad idea at the moment. So let’s work on creating a system that we are proud of. “

The 30-year-old Brady is the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.

His father was a football coach and Brady spent part of his time in elementary school drawing up plays on random sheets of paper.

He spent two seasons as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, and comes to Carolina after a year in which LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman trophy and threw 60 touchdown passes for an FBS record record.

There is a good chance that there will be no Brady-Burrow reunion in the NFL, as the Panthers do not choose seventh place, and the quarterback is generally expected to be number 1 in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady, who agreed to participate in the Panthers on Tuesday, said it was much too early to evaluate the team’s quarterback situation and he didn’t want to talk about specific staff.

Cam Newton has been the Carolina quarterback since 2012, but the 31-year-old has struggled with shoulder and foot injuries in the past two seasons and his future with the team remains uncertain. The Panthers can save $ 19 million below the 2020 limit if they cut or trade Newton.

Kyle Allen and Will Grier are the other options on the quarterback that are currently on the roster.

Brady said that so much of what he will do depends on who’s on the list – and it’s way too early to know that now.

“Our system is going to do what our players do best,” Brady said. “And I think that changes from year to year. That changes based on what you have. At the end of the day it’s all about a vision of what you have for your players. Every person who has offended you must have a vision for you. If you can find boys who fit the vision and can understand their role, then you are successful. “

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

