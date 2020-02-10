Joe Biden declined to pressure a coalition of left groups to boycott presidential candidates at the AIPAC lobby conference in Israel.

An activist from IfNotNow, the anti-occupation group that leads the initiative, asked the former vice president in New Hampshire and asked her question in the context of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. The activist noted that Biden led the effort to get Congress to do so bring not to reject the agreement, while the American Israel Public Affairs Committee tried to sink it.

“No, because I’m here to convince,” Biden said in a video of the encounter that IfNotNow posted on Twitter on Sunday, “convince them to change their position.”

Of the Democratic presidential candidates, only Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has committed to skipping the political conference that will take place in early March. Of those interviewed by IfNotNow, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said he would not raise any objections, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he needed to review his schedule.

The conference takes place in the days leading up to Super Tuesday, about 15 primaries, but in the past, campaigners have taken the time to video-link the conference.

