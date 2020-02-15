Head over heels! Jodie Turner-Smith showered her husband, Joshua Jacksonwith love as he rubbed her bare baby bump on Valentine’s Day.

The 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress gushed about the 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum in a series of photos and videos she shared on Instagram on Friday, February 14th.

“Our 2nd Valentine’s Day and it’s even more magical than the first! Here’s a lifetime. I wish the man who sees my soul and holds my heart a happy Valentine’s Day. I love you, Baby Daddy.” She made a solo recording by Jackson The series also included a picture of the two sharing a kiss, a close-up video of Jackson’s eye, and a super cute clip of the Fringe actor rubbing Turner-Smith’s pregnant belly as the two smile from ear to ear.

The Nightflyers actress didn’t stop there. She also shared a screenshot of a love poem by Pablo Neruda.

“I love you without knowing how, when or from where,” was the quote. “I just love you with no problems or pride. I love you this way because I know of no other way of loving than this in which there is no me or you, so intimate that your hand on my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep, your eyes conclude . “

Earlier that day, Turner-Smith went to Twitter to explain why she and Jackson decided to have a child after a fan asked if she was “mentally prepared to get pregnant.” Us Weekly brought the news in December 2019 that the two were married and expecting their first child together after a year of dating.

“I don’t think you’re ever” ready “… but there were definitely certain boxes that I wanted to tick before I committed,” said the British actress. “The most important thing for me: to be with sum1, who I knew would be a great life partner. Life has many variables, but when I knew that I had met the right person, I was no longer afraid. “

She concluded: “But you will know when it feels right. Your heart will tell you. Trust yourself.”

Turner-Smith had previously shown her bare baby bump when she appeared on the Graham Norton Show in January. There she revealed that she and Jackson apparently were expecting a little girl and called the child “her”.

“I think she is bored,” said the star without regret about her little one after the other Jim Carrey joked that she “crowned”.

Turner-Smith and Jackson sparked dating rumors for the first time in November 2018, and are reported to have received a marriage license in August 2019.

