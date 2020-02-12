If Kevin Kruse, a history professor active in social media in Princeton, is right, the fear plays a prominent role in this exchange between Trump’s incumbent head of household Russell Vought and Democratic congressman Albio Sires from New Jersey:

Officials appear to be so afraid of Trump’s anger that they cannot even recognize basic facts if they make Obama look good. https://t.co/rsx74yrUce

– Kevin M. Kruse (@ KevinMKruse), February 12, 2020

This came to Vought when he asked President Barack Obama a simple question about job growth: “I remember that we lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs under the Obama administration.”

Sires, who returned that he hadn’t asked about the manufacturing industry, later tweeted about Vought’s unwillingness to answer his question that “this doesn’t contradict politics (but ignores facts that don’t suit you”).

According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center, as you can see in this graph, a net 11.6 million jobs were created under Obama:

Another recent statistic shows that according to the Department of Labor, Trump’s first three years in office created 1.5 million fewer jobs than in the past three years of Obama’s presidency.

“Jobs have been created, growth has been there until the end of the Obama administration, and I have to put up with this nonsense that we have done nothing to save this country,” said the Cires-born Sires to Vought.