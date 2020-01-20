Joaquin Phoneix pays tribute to Heath Ledger SAG's speech

advertisement

When Joaquin Phoenix won the Male Actor’s Outstanding Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night and Heath Ledger paid tribute.

The star received the award for his role in Todd Phillips’ original film Joker, a role that, according to Phoenix, would not have been possible without the outstanding performance of the late actor Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony last night was a memorable one for Parasite as it was the first non-English film to win the Cast for a Motion Picture ensemble. Other winners were Laura Dern and Sam Rockwell, who took home prizes for their appearances in Marriage Story and Fosse / Verdon. A full list of winners can be found here.

Phoenix’s award was greeted with great applause and the star made a modest speech in which he spent most of his moments on stage and praised the work of the other nominees.

Towards the end of his speech, Phoenix praised Heath Ledger, who died in 2008, and said the star was one of his favorites: “I stand on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger. ‘

Watch the full speech:

