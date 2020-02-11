Joker star Joaquin Phoenix’s speech at the Oscars on Sunday evening offered an emotional moment and ended with a tribute to his late brother River Phoenix. However, not everyone was happy. The dairy farmers were upset about part of the speech in which Phoenix criticized their industry for taking newborn calves from their mothers and breeding cows.

Wisconsin dairy farmer Tina Hinchley told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that newborns are taken from their mothers about 20 minutes after birth for safety reasons.

“If this mother has crap, we run the risk of the calf, our best farm genetics, being contaminated with salmonella, E. coli or listeria, along with tetanus and all the other things hanging around the farm.” Hinckley.

The calf is fed with colostrum by his mother and then fed with milk substitute food in the bottle.

“Milk replacer is the best baby food you can get,” said Hinchley. “It is milk powder with all the vitamins and nutrients that a calf needs.”

Hinchley admitted that a calf’s mother “did a little bit for that calf,” but said the mother did not charge farmers.

“It’s almost like ‘Woo hoo, the babysitter is here. Now I can go out to eat,'” she said. “And that’s what she has to do.”

Carrie Mess of Lake Mills, Wisconsin published an open letter to Phoenix on her blog Dairy Carrie, inviting him to see the “natural world” outside of Hollywood.

“Joaquin, you don’t have to drink milk,” Mess wrote. “You don’t have to use or consume animal products. I respect your beliefs. But understand that there is no one more connected to nature than the farmers out here in places you have never heard of Land and animals. We were sustainable and green long before it was cool. “

“I think we have very disconnected from the natural world and many of us are guilty of an egocentric worldview – the belief that we are the center of the universe,” said the actor when he accepted his Best Actor Oscar for Joker. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she is born we steal her baby, even though her cries of fear are unmistakable. And then we take her milk, which is intended for her calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli. “

“I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we believe that we have to sacrifice something to give up something,” continued Phoenix. “But people are at best so inventive, creative and brilliant, and I think if we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial for all sentient beings and people for the environment. “

The actor later admitted that he was a “rogue” himself and thanked his colleagues for giving him a second chance.

“I think that is when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other salvation. It’s the best of the community, “he said. “When he was 17 my brother wrote this text. He said: ‘Run with love for salvation and peace will follow.'”

Phoenix played the title character in Joker, inspired by the Batman villain. Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for the same character in The Dark Knight.