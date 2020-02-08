Joaquin Phoenix is no stranger in the spotlight! The 45-year-old Joker star started on television with his late brother River Phoenix and his sister Summer phoenixand quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most famous names in Hollywood.

Joaquin paused shortly after River’s infamous overdose in October 1993, just days after Joaquin’s 19th birthday. Two years later, Joaquin returned to the industry and played along Nicole Kidman in the creepy horror movie To Die For. As he slowly recovered from his break from acting, he found a niche in which he played conflict-ridden, dark characters fighting against their own inner demons.

To Die For was a box office hit, but the 2000 gladiator was the moment that brought Joaquin back to mainstream success. The film won an Oscar for Best Picture this year, and Joaquin was nominated for a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award. He also received his very first Oscar nomination, making him and River the first pair of brothers to receive Oscar nominations.

After a few more horror films, Joaquin gave his voice to Disney’s brother Bear, who was nominated for the Best Cartoons at the 2004 Oscars.

However, his most creepy and amazing role so far is certainly his role as The Joker Todd PhillipsCriticized origin story of a DC comic villain. The film was awarded a total of 11 nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards. For his work, Joaquin has already received a BAFTA, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.

Scroll down to discover more of Joaquin Phoenix’s most memorable roles.