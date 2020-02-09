The 2020 Oscars are in full swing, and actor Joaquin Phoenix has just won the Best Actor award for his role in Joker, and fans on social media have some thoughts on it.

Phoenix made another unforgettable speech together with his victory and even shared a poem that his late brother River Phoenix emotionally wrote at the age of 17 near the speech. The rest of the speech was far from a joke and focused on our own treatment of the planet and wildlife, which coexists with humanity and some of our cruelest acts.

There was a lot of talk, both with praise and confusion. Fortunately, praise won despite some of the stranger language choices.

That was a brave speech straight from Joaquin Phoenix’s heart. Thank you very much, Joaquin. #TheOscars

“Thank you (Joaquin Phoenix) for speaking out with your (Oscar) spotlight on animal rights,” wrote one fan.

“This was a wonderful moment and I loved how vulnerable and raw Joaquin Phoenix was in his acceptance speech. More of that can’t be bad in this cynical world,” added another.

Contrary to his speech, Phoenix’s role was very different from his real heart and mind. Joker tells the back story of one of the most notorious and well-known villains in pop culture, the clown Prince of Crime, and the archenemy Batman, Joker. In the film, Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a man with mental and emotional instability who just wants to make the world laugh.

Finally, Fleck feels pushed to his limits and falls back on violent outbursts that he perceives as a result of the cruel bullying to which he was exposed.

Before his Oscar nomination, Phoenix spoke to USA Today about the role, revealing that his portrayal of the character was forced to evolve over the course of the filming.

“When we were preparing for it, I was very frustrated because I couldn’t commit to anything that felt like the basis of the character,” he said. “And at some point I realized that this was the crucial point. It was unstable.

“As an actor, it’s a shaky floor. I don’t like knowing exactly what a character can do, but you want to have a few moments when you feel safe. And that never really happened.” Phoenix added. “We felt very comfortable because we didn’t know it.”

Following the iconic shirtless ballet dance scene in the film, Phoenix said, “It’s really the creation of Joker. It’s the part of Arthur that comes to the fore.”

Then he remembered, “I remember saying the next day: what the hell did we do yesterday? Will that work?” And Todd said, “I don’t know, right? It’s like an interpretive dance in a joker film.”

Remarkably, Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a drama film at the Golden Globes 2020. Joker is now available on Blu-Ray and DVD, as well as online streaming services.