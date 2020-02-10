Joaquin Phoenix was awarded the coveted Oscar for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards for his role as a joker in Todd Phillips’ neo-noir psychological thriller.

Phoenix, whose appearance has been widely praised by critics, took to the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, to round off the success, which was strong for the DC Comics cinema universe.

The film, which provides a possible genesis for the character of The Joker, takes place in 1981 and follows Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian who slowly slips into madness and turns into a violent countercultural revolution against the rich and the just, the ultimate doom of Gotham City.

Joker was a leader at the 2020 Oscars and received a total of 11 nominations. This has led to widespread recognition for Phoenix, whose performance has required multiple gongs over the course of the award season.

“The failed comedian Arthur Fleck is alone in a crowd forever looking for a connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City,” the film’s official synopsis says. “Arthur wears two masks – the one he paints for his daily work as a clown and the mask he projects in a vain attempt to feel part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied, and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness when he turns into the criminal mastermind called Joker. “

Remarks