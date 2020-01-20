Joaquin Phoenix honors Heath Ledger in his speech at the Joker SAG Awards

advertisement

His main role in joker undoubtedly has caused Joaquin Phoenix to buy a brand new trophy cabinet as the awards continue to come. His magical run of the season with prizes continued when Phoenix won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by a male actor he remembered on Sunday joker Actor Heath Ledger during his acceptance speech.

Joaquin Phoenix thanks the late Heath Ledger and his outstanding leading actor nominees in his # SAGAwards acceptance speech: “I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger.”

(via @THR)

– Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 20, 2020

The moment all fans talked about last night’s SAG Awards came during Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech when he paid tribute to the late actor Heath Ledger, who of course played the role of SAG joker In The Dark Knight 2008, he won an Oscar for his outstanding work. Phoenix said this about the late, great Heath Ledger.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger here.”

The real sincerity of the actor totally surprised the fans, and Joaquin Phoenix himself was praised for such a posh move. Ledger unfortunately died in the same year as The Dark Knight at the age of 28. After creating such a definite view of the character, all of the following portrayals were compared to Ledger’s, with his haunting achievement being awarded the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

After the course, of course Screen Actors Guild Awards Addition, Phoenix hopes to bring the little golden man home for his work. Englisch: emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…7805 & lang = en jokerAnd with the actor sweeping up the awards from left and right, this is becoming more and more likely. Phoenix, who has now received a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award and won the SAG Awards, is undoubtedly preparing his acceptance speech for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Phoenix won the main category in Hollywood via Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale for his role in Ford against Ferrari, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Taron Egerton for Rocketman. Phoenix not only praised Heath Ledger, but also used his time on stage to further demonstrate his humility and praised each of his candidates individually.

“There were always two other guys I competed against, and we always lost to that one child … every casting director always whispered, ‘It’s Leonardo.’ You have been an inspiration to me and so many people for over 25 years. “

When he turned to Christian Bale, Phoenix jokingly expressed his longing for the actor to perform poorly for a change.

“It’s annoying. I wish you would. Just suck once.”

Then he praised Adam Driver for his growth in recent years and described his recent appearances as “beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound” before nodding to Egerton and saying “I’m so happy for you” and that he “. I can can’t wait to see what else you do. “

RELATED: Joker leads the nominations for the BAFTA Awards for 2020 in a turmoil of diversity

Phoenix’s open honesty has been a very welcome addition to his acceptance speeches during this year’s award season, and we can’t wait to see what he has to say as he collects the Best Actor Oscar, which he is sure to lose now. This comes to us from the official SagAwards.org website.

