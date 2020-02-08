A special bond. Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancee, Rooney Mara, repackaged on the PDA Jane FondaFriday, February 7th, in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Joker star took part in the first Fire Drill Friday rally in LA with Rooney [34] and her sister. Kate Marato ask political leaders to tackle the climate crisis. The 82-year-old Fonda hosted a fire brigade rally in Washington, DC for the first time weekly on Friday before moving to L.A.

“Joaquin, Rooney and Kate all wore matching black sweatshirts,” an eyewitness tells us exclusively Weekly. Joaquin climbed onto the stage and Rooney and Kate held hands as they followed behind him. Joaquin held Rooney in front of him as they stood on the podium with the other celebrities, and Joaquin held Rooney’s arm as she led him back into the crowd. They looked protective and loving. “

Later that night, Phoenix and the girl were seen with a dragon tattoo star from the WME Pre-Oscars party in LA.

We brought the news in July 2019 that the Walk the Line star and Rooney were engaged after wearing a large diamond ring two months earlier.

A source told us at the time that the couple, who started dating Mary Magdalene in 2016, prefer to be cautious about their relationship.

“They don’t really like going out,” said the insider. “They mainly like being together as the two of them. They are in their own bubble. “

Phoenix revealed to Vanity Fair in October 2019 that he knew Rooney was the one when he felt the urge to research the actress online.

“She is the only girl I’ve ever seen on the Internet,” he said at the time. “We were just friends, email friends. I have never done that. Never looked up a girl online. “

Phoenix nodded to his co-star in January while accepting the Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes.

