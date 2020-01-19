Joanna Vanderham plays villain in season five of DC's Legends of Tomorrow

advertisement

Deadline reports that warrior Actress Joanna Vanderham was in the fifth season of DCs legends of tomorrow,

According to the website, Vanderham will portray an undisclosed villain who is described as an “unscrupulous killing machine with bone daggers” and is linked to the past of Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ Charlie.

advertisement

Olivia Swann’s Astra Logue is expected to be the biggest shortcoming of Legends season five, while Terry Chen (Jessica Jones) was also occupied as the infamous conqueror Genghis Khan.

SEE ALSO: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow gets a new trailer for season 5

Season five of DCs legends of tomorrow will begin next Tuesday (January 21st) and include a cast that includes Caity Lotz as Sara Lance / White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer / The Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory / HeatWave, Nick Zano as Dr Nate Heywood / Steel, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Ramona Young as Mona Yu, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz.

advertisement