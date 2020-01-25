advertisement

It’s fair to say that the 1970s were a fairly divided era of music. It was a decade when two genres drove the music spectrum almost to the brink of decay when the glittering disco era was soon kept punk.

That meant that in 1977 half of the country brought their torches and platforms to the dance floor, the other half tore their skinny jeans with a razor blade. An astounding concept for those who don’t know, and apparently for Tom Snyder, relied on expert help in decoding. Enter the fresh faces of Joan Jett and Paul Weller.

In addition to the familiar faces of “The Jam” and “The Runaways”, Snyder – as well as his style of personal and hard questions and considerations – also invited the promoter of show music, Bill Graham, the rock critic Robert Gilberth and producer / manager Kim Fowley.

advertisement

The mature trio of men, Graham, Gilberth and Snyder, looked at Fowley with a vigorous dose of cynicism as the producer tried to explain the meaning of punk and the ethos that permeated the “new wave”. , While talking about the energy punk groups possessed as a liberating aspect of their art, he also noticed that people were fed up with making up complex expressions. They wanted immediacy.

It was clearly something Snyder hadn’t liked. While the New York punk scene has probably been on fire since 1975, the worldwide popularity of the punk in 1978 meant that Tomorrow’s moderator was already discussing “New Wave” with Tom Snyder.

Joan Jett had been with The Runaways since 1975 and had made a name for herself as a feared front woman on both sides of the pond. While Paul Weller was the outspoken leader of The Jam, who had just had a critical success with his debut album In The City last year. It was this openness that Weller saw when he appeared on the show as The Panellist’s first US tour of The Jam.

After the introductions (and corrections “four!”), Tom Snyder turns to the singer The Jam and asks: “He is better known as a New Wave artist because punk rock is a label that is invented and used by the music press. Is that correct, did we invent it? “Weller is unwilling to blame Snyder himself, but suggests that the term has been hijacked.

“Punk rock is a big flashy sign that sells goods while” new wave “is an attitude.” He then explains his vision for the “new wave” attitude and suggests that it is a disenfranchised youth who has not been recognized for too long. He examines the problems facing working class children around him and says that the main purpose of The Jam’s music is to express “truth” and “unity”.

Snyder then swings to Joan Jett and asks if the American “new wave” is identical to the British “new wave”. Jett admits that the US band copied English bands, but quickly emphasizes that The Runaways was a band long before they even traveled to London in 1976. Snyder asks, “Do you object to being called punk rocker?” Jett replies: “It is really a media term.” She concludes that The Runaways are just a product of their surroundings.

As Snyder leans back with confusion as to what the future holds in every pore of his face, the presenter tries to capture the fragility of youth with its mortality as superstars. He says to Weller: “The day will come when you will be enormously successful … But have you not become part of the establishment? Won’t someone be hot on your heels?”

The future mod father showed his full Don potential with his answer and rightly replied: “Hopefully yes. There has to be something else that will take your place, otherwise things will get stale of what has happened in the past seven years. “

He continued: “In ten years, or whatever, an eighteen year old child will pick up a guitar and say I don’t like The Jam. They’re the establishment. And do their own thing. That’s the evolution of music . ”

You can watch the entire show below while * Tomorrow with Tom Snyder * invites Joan Jett and Paul Weller to help him define the new wave in 1978. The two stars enter the show at the 24-minute mark.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEIqSBqY_uo (/ embed)

advertisement