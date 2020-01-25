JNU VC continues to hold official accommodation in IIT Delhi

advertisement

Four years after taking up the position of Vice Chancellor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), M. Jagadesh Kumar still has official accommodation in IIT Delhi, in addition to a residence on the university campus.

Mr. Kumar, who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and still attends classes there, is expected to return to the prestigious educational institution when his term of office ends next year.

His retention of IIT accommodation, however, is based on an IIT rule that has now been withdrawn.

advertisement

According to officials, the Institute allowed professors to retain their accommodation for five years before 2017 if they were appointed vice-chancellors of central universities or directors of other IITs.

In 2017, the institute adjusted the policy to reduce the duration of no-obligation to homes to one year. However, there has been no retroactive implementation of the new policy.

“Technically it is not a violation of standards, but he should have given up the accommodation himself, since there are faculty members on the waiting list,” said an IIT official on condition of anonymity.

The issue of JNU Vice Chancellor with two official accommodations has also been raised by the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) in its complaint to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) about alleged irregularities by Mr. Kumar.

However, there was no response from Mr Kumar to this issue.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement