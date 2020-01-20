advertisement

The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said that 82% of the 8,500 students of JNU have cleared their hostel rights for the winter registration from Monday.

It added that the remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process because the registration is still open with a late fee.

“The university is making every effort to help the willing students to register for the winter semester. The campus is peaceful and active in pursuing academic activities, “said Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar in a statement. He added that the university is also preparing to celebrate Republic Day and that this year, for the first time, JNU NCC cadets are taking part in a parade at the location of raising flags during the celebration of the Republic Day.

However, the JNU Student Association said the registration was boycott and appealed to the students to continue to boycott all academic activities. Registration for the winter semester ended on January 17 and those who do it now have to pay a late fee.

