- Becki Crossley
- February 13, 2020
After a seven-year hiatus, Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB are back and will go on tour this fall
JLS has announced a 12-day UK reunion tour for fall 2020. Tickets for the shows will be sold on Friday, February 21st at 9 a.m.
Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB became famous in 2008 as second place in the fifth series of The X Factor by ITV. They released their self-titled debut in 2009 and released three more albums.
The pop quartet had a number of hit singles in its most successful years, including “Love You More”, “She Makes Me Wanna”, “One Shot” and “Hottest Girl In The World”.
The group received several awards during its reign, including three MOBOs and two British. After a seven-year hiatus, the group returns with the Beat Again tour, the title of which pays homage to their No. 1 single.
JLS 2020 UK tour dates:
Sun 15 Nov – Brighton Center
Monday November 16 – The BIC, Bournemouth
Wed 18 Nov – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Thu 19 Nov – Bonus Arena, hull
Fri 20 Nov – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Sat, November 21 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne
Wed 25 Nov – First direct arena, Leeds
Thu 26 Nov – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Fri 27 Nov – Manchester Arena
Sat 28 Nov – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Monday November 30th – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
Tue 1 Dec – The O2, London
Wed 2nd December – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
JLS
Pop and R&B quartet made famous by ITV’s X Factor. The group, consisting of the members Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB, will meet again in 2020 after a seven-year break.
Bournemouth International Center
Mon 16 Nov
Prices still have to be confirmed / 0844 576 3000
Brighton Center
Sun 15 Nov
Prices still have to be confirmed / 0844 847 1515
First direct arena, Leeds
Wed 25 Nov
Prices still have to be confirmed / 0844 248 1585