Becki Crossley

February 13, 2020

After a seven-year hiatus, Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB are back and will go on tour this fall

JLS has announced a 12-day UK reunion tour for fall 2020. Tickets for the shows will be sold on Friday, February 21st at 9 a.m.

Aston, Oritsé, Marvin and JB became famous in 2008 as second place in the fifth series of The X Factor by ITV. They released their self-titled debut in 2009 and released three more albums.

The pop quartet had a number of hit singles in its most successful years, including “Love You More”, “She Makes Me Wanna”, “One Shot” and “Hottest Girl In The World”.

The group received several awards during its reign, including three MOBOs and two British. After a seven-year hiatus, the group returns with the Beat Again tour, the title of which pays homage to their No. 1 single.

JLS 2020 UK tour dates:

Sun 15 Nov – Brighton Center

Monday November 16 – The BIC, Bournemouth

Wed 18 Nov – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Thu 19 Nov – Bonus Arena, hull

Fri 20 Nov – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Sat, November 21 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

Wed 25 Nov – First direct arena, Leeds

Thu 26 Nov – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Fri 27 Nov – Manchester Arena

Sat 28 Nov – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Monday November 30th – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Tue 1 Dec – The O2, London

Wed 2nd December – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

