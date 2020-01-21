advertisement

Live from New York, it’s J.J. Watt!

While the Houston Texans season was unlucky enough to take another two wins from a Super Bowl berth, the team’s biggest star has already come up with an alternative and more well-known plan for this weekend.

The late night broadcaster “Saturday Night Live” appointed Watt on February 1, the night before the big game, with the musical guest Luke Combs as moderator.

Watt’s comedic chops on the small and large screen are well documented.

He is an actor in cable television “The League” and in the movie “Bad Moms”.

Watt joins previous NFL stars who have entered the SNL stage. Former hosting professionals include Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

