When producer Aashiq Usman and director Midhun Manuel Thomas Jinu approached Joseph to discuss his role in the Anchaam Paathira whodunit, which runs to packed theaters, it was not for the character that he eventually ended up – an agent – instead it was for the role of a priest. “They met me, we discussed the film and I agreed. Some time later Aashiq, who is also a friend, called and told me that they wanted me to play a larger, fuller role. I have no idea why they chose me, it must be my personality, “the actor jokes.

Jinu’s performance as a laid-back policeman, one of his first full roles, received encouraging feedback. But there is also criticism of his dialogue delivery, which he considers necessary. “I can’t hear all the good things” One reason is that much of his education was outside of Kerala: “I usually get the translated version (of the script) and speak Malayalam. Not the Malayalam spoken in movies. For this film I received the script in Malayalam and read it in the language. I put a lot of effort into the film. It works when the director has faith in me. Midhun has thrown me in at the deep end as an actor. “

The character is not black and white. As a homework he met a Deputy Chief Police Inspector: “To find out how to salute and get the body language right. And the rest I worked on the basis of what police officers have seen. ”

Jinu, who started his career with Amal Neerad, was part of films such as Virus, Varathan, Anwar, Chaapa Kurishu, Neelakaasham Pachakadal Chuvannabhumi, Iyyobinte Pusthakam, Rani Padmini, Usthad Hotel and some others. His friendship with actor Vinayakan led him to his first film, Big B and to this career. Even after the first film, he was not entirely convinced that he wanted to trade. It all changed after Sagar Alias ​​Jackkyy, “Vinayan (Vinyakan) and I went for the film – first day, first show. When we got out, we were harassed, my shirt was taken off me. He then decided that he wanted to be part of films, to have his name etched into pop culture.

Jinu’s top three

Chappa Kurishu: I dubbed myself for my character, Tony Sebastian. It was one of my first films.

Iyyobinte Pusthakam: A lot of work has been spent on it, it was three months of continuous work. In a lighter tone, I still have a sign of leezing when filming.

Rani Padmini: I worked with Manju Warrier, who has dealt with all the top people. But after that movie I became her fan. She is a great person and puts people at ease.

With this film he literally leaves his comfort zone to work with friends. In his more than 12 years as an actor, apart from a number of films such as Vikadakumaran, the 45-year-old has played in films directed by friends such as Amal Neerad, Shyju Khalid, Aashiq Abu and others. “I started making films where I don’t know that many people. At first I felt uncomfortable in a film set where I didn’t know any people, but now I do different things, I meet different people. shows. There are uncertainties, some have kept him away from films by senior directors, but not anymore, now that he is willing to explore those opportunities.

One of his future releases is the Trance by Anwar Rasheed, which will be released in the cinema next month.

