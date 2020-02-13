WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – Samoa-born Jimmy Peau, who as Jimmy Thunder recorded one of the fastest professional boxing games with a first win over the American Crawford Grimley, has died. He was 54.

Peau, who was born in Apia, Samoa, as Ti’a James Senio Peau and grew up in New Zealand, was recently operated on in Auckland for a brain tumor.

His career was one of the great rags of boxing for riches about rags stories.

As an amateur, he won the super heavyweight gold medal at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games in 1986.

Peau became a professional in 1989 and changed his name to Jimmy Thunder and later to Jimmy “The Thunder” Peau. He won a number of smaller titles, including the WBF and IBO heavyweight titles, the international WBC heavyweight title, and was the Australian and Australian Asian heavyweight champion before moving to the United States in 1994.

Although he set a respectable record of 35 victories in 49 professional matches, including 28 by knockout, and won against Tony Tubbs, Trevor Berbick and Tim Witherspoon, his career gradually declined and he fought for the last time in 2002.

Peau can always be remembered for his victory over Grimley in Flint, Michigan, in 1997. He knocked Grimley down in 1.5 seconds with his first blow; With the count, the entire fight lasted 13 seconds.

“I was hungry,” said Peau at the time. “I missed my lunch and I missed dinner and I prepared for the fight and went past the buffet and said: ‘Damn it, I want to go out to eat.'”

When his career ended, Peau remained in the United States but fell out of the public eye. A New Zealand reporter visited him in 2010 and found that he had lived rough on the street at times in Las Vegas.

In 2008 he married his second wife, the American Iris Whitemagpie.

The current New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker was among those who pay tribute to Peau on Thursday.

“Thank you for your service in our countries, both Samoa and New Zealand,” said Parker in a social media post. “Together with many other greats, some of whom have passed away and some are still with us today, they have paved the way for aspiring fighters to be seen and heard internationally.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.