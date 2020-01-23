Jim teacher dead at 85; PBS journalist anchored 'NewsHour' for 36 years

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Long-time PBS journalist Jim Lehrer, who has anchored the flagship of the “NewsHour” network for decades, died on Thursday, the network said. He was 85 years old.

In a statement, PBS said that Teacher was peacefully at home while sleeping. He suffered a heart attack in 1983 and underwent heart valve surgery in April 2008.

The half-hour “Robert MacNeil Report” began at PBS in 1975 with a teacher as a Washington correspondent. The two had already made a name for themselves by working with the National Public Affairs Center for Television and reporting on the Watergate hearings in 1973 on the then young network.

The nightly news program, later titled “MacNeil-Lehrer Report”, became the country’s first one-hour television news program in 1983 and was called “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour”. After MacNeil said goodbye in 1995, it became “The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer”. Politics, international relations, business, science and even developments in the arts were treated extensively and extensively in their show.

In 1988, Moderator moderated his first presidential debate and, according to the PBS, moderated a dozen, more than anyone else in American history. He also anchored PBS coverage of inaugurations and conventions and rejected criticism from other television news organizations that they had become too scripted to deliver real news.

When Teacher turned 75 in spring 2009, PBS announced that the show would be titled “PBS NewsHour” later in the year, with Teacher moored with other regulars.

Teacher was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1934, the son of parents who ran a bus route. He attended Victoria College in Texas and the University of Missouri.

Before joining PBS, he worked for the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for the public television broadcaster KERA-TV in Dallas, the National Public Affairs Center for Television, the Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times-Herald.

“I am broken because I lost someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have valued for decades,” said Judy Woodruff, moderator and editor-in-chief of NewsHour on the website of the Network published. “I saw it as the benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way.”

PBS President Paula Kerger added: “We at PBS are deeply saddened to have heard of Jim Lehrer’s death. From helping to shape the groundbreaking MacNeil / Lehrer report to moderating many presidential debates, Jim has consistently demonstrated outstanding journalistic accomplishments Career. As a true giant in news and public affairs, he leaves an incredible legacy that inspires us all. We will miss him. “

Teacher is survived by his wife Kate; three daughters Jamie, Lucy and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

