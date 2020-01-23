When you think of Slipknot, they don’t immediately assume that the band members are huge pop fans. But in a new interview guitarist Jim Root announced that he is not only fond of pop music, but that he was also overwhelmed by the music of Ariana Grande.
While interviewer with Jim for the Joe of Ireland, interviewer Dave Hanratty said that he considered Slipknot a pop band, clarifying that he means “with the ultimate respect.”
“I consider that a compliment!” Jim replied. “I love pop music – not necessarily modern pop music, but I became acquainted with Brit-pop, noticed that later after it flourished and happened … When we first started touring, we would constantly do it in the stores, like in the UK, these crazy stores all over Europe … they were in the record stores at the time and they let you pick out your CDs when we were done … then I started to discover Bjork and Portishead, then Radiohead, Blur and Oasis, that kind of pop music. ‘
Jim further says that he has not gotten deep into modern pop – he calls himself “crazy” – but then says that he was impressed when one of his team played him what Ariana Grande played.
“One of the girls in our management company was listening to what Ariana Grande was, and I didn’t know it was what she was listening to,” he says. “I was like:” What is that? That is amazing! That has something like an atmosphere, you know? “She told me what it was and I was a little stunned.
View the entire interview below:
Slipknot is currently on tour in the UK
