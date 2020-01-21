advertisement

We’ve seen it time and again when an NFL team goes from the worst to the first in their division, but it’s not too often that we see a team from the worst in their division go to a Super Bowl.

That is exactly what the San Francisco 49ers have reached this season after only going 4-12 in 2018.

During that 2018 season, the 49ers starting QB lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a torn ACL in their third game and from there it all went downhill.

advertisement

Similar to the 49ers of 2018, the 2019 Detroit Lions lost Matthew Stafford for the last 8 games of the season. The Lions went 0-8 without Stafford and finished with a record of 3-12-1.

So the question is, can the Lions replicate what the 49ers made a big leap in 2020?

Well, a person who draws comparisons between the 49ers and Lions is Senior Bowl Director, Jim Nagy.

On Monday, Nagy stopped making a bold prediction that the Lions would go from the worst to the Super Bowl, but he clearly thinks that Lions is GM Bob Quinn has compiled a schedule that is capable of turning things around, if healthy.

“I’m not saying that next year Detroit will (during) the play-offs benefit in the play-offs and be in the Super Bowl,” said Nagy, the senior bowl’s executive director. “But there are some parallels with San Francisco that Jimmy G. loses and ends here, and Detroit that (Matthew) Stafford loses. I mean, I think that’s a pretty good selection that Bob (Quinn) and Matt put together there. But you are being decimated, you are being decimated. “

Nation, do you think the Lions could make an epic turn in 2020?

advertisement