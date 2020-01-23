Jim Lehrer remembers journalists Dan Rather, Katie Couric

advertisement

Always in their hearts. The world learned some sad news as a longstanding anchor and co-founder of PBS NewsHour Jim teacher died on Thursday, January 23, while sleeping.

“With a heavy heart, we are reporting the death of PBS NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer at the age of 85,” PBS NewsHour said on Twitter. “A giant in journalism, his tenacity and his commitment to simply delivering the news remain at the heart of our work.” However, this was not the only response as many notable personalities quickly shared their thoughts about the sad passing, including their anchor Katie Couric,

“Jim Lehrer was a legendary journalist and moderator. May he rest in peace, ”tweeted the 63-year-old. Iconic news anchor Dan Rather also had some incredible words to share.

Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock

“I’ve met many people in the trenches of electronic journalism over the decades. Few approached their work with more equanimity and integrity than Jim Lehrer. He was a gentleman and a damn journalist. He will be missed, ”Dan, 88, wrote on the social media platform. Many other famous faces had nothing but praise for the man from whom everyone was interviewed Margaret Thatcher to South Korean President Kim Daejung in his career.

“Jim Lehrer was a firm voice for the truth, a prolific writer and the soul of @NewsHour. We will miss him. ” Hillary Clinton tweeted. “Bill Clinton] and I send our condolences to his family. “The former president also raved about the late news anchor.

“I liked and admired Jim Lehrer. He believed that news was a public good and not a commodity, ”wrote Bill. “And he was always up to date with reporting, interviewing and moderating debates. His life was a gift that strengthened our democracy. “

Michael Dibari / AP / Shutterstock

Former vice president Al Gore added, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Jim Lehrer, an icon of American journalism. I knew Jim as an accomplished professional, reporter and debate moderator. His reliable voice and thorough reporting will be very much lacking.”

Jim will be remembered for many achievements, including moderating 12 presidential debates – most of which an individual has made in the history of the United States. He also had many awards for his name – he was awarded the National Humanities Medal and he has a place in the Television Hall of Fame.

We will never forget Jim!

