Jim Lehrer, co-founder of PBS NewsHour and anchor for nearly four decades, died Thursday. Current NewsHour presenter / editor-in-chief Judy Woodruff reported the sad news on the show’s website.

Teacher and Robert MacNeil founded NewsHour in 1975. Teacher anchored the nightly news for the next 36 years.

“I am broken because I lost someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor for me, and someone whose friendship I have valued for decades,” Woodruff said in a statement. “I saw it as the benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way.”

Teacher’s television career began at the public broadcaster KERA in Dallas. He later became a correspondent for the National Public Affairs Center for Television, where he and MacNeil reported on the Watergate hearings in 1973. The duo became known because they not only reported on the events, but also offered analyzes that helped viewers unravel the complicated statements.

This reporting spawned the Robert MacNeil Report, which then became The MacNeil / Teacher Report. The program was extended to one hour in 1983 when it became known as The MacNeil / Teacher NewsHour. Teacher took on the show under the new name The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer when MacNeil retired in 1995.

Over the years, teachers not only interviewed key figures in the world, but also hosted several American presidential debates.

He is survived by his wife Kate, three daughters and several grandchildren.

