Jim Lehrer, longtime PBS presenter and moderator, dies at the age of 85

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Jim Lehrer, legendary debate host and former presenter of NewsHour, passed away on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

Teacher’s death was announced by his long-time network home, PBS, where he co-founded the “NewsHour” in 1975.

advertisement

PBS said that the teacher died “peacefully at home while sleeping” and has given no further information about the cause of death.

Teacher anchored “NewsHour”, the flagship news program on public television in the United States, for 36 years. He retired in 2011.

His successor at the anchor desk, Judy Woodruff, said on Thursday in a statement: “The loss of someone who has been central to my professional life, a mentor for me and a person whose friendship I have valued for decades is unbearable to me. I saw it as a benchmark for fair, reviewing and thoughtful journalism and know countless others who feel the same way. “

Teacher held the record for moderating presidential debates: he led twelve general election debates, “more than anyone else in US history,” noted PBS.

Teacher appeared in CNN’s Reliable Sources in December and discussed the importance of “old-fashioned journalistic values” in a time of division in American politics and a time of revolution in the media.

Teacher also considered his reporting on past impeachment proceedings. He and Robert MacNeil led the PBS coverage of the Senate Watergate Hearings, which led to the creation of the NewsHour program.

Teacher said in December that President Trump’s impeachment process is likely to have an “even larger audience” than that of Nixon or Clinton, but most Americans “use their own prism to see it,” from Fox to PBS.

“They don’t gather around the television to watch it like we did with Clinton in 1973, 1974 and later.” We don’t do that anymore, ”he said. “We’ll probably never do it again.”

,

advertisement