Jim Gavin 'deeply privileged' to receive Freedom of Dublin City

Today, former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin became the 82nd Freeman of Dublin.

The ceremony took place tonight at the Mansion House, where Mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe, granted Mr. Gavin the honor of the city of Dublin.

He received the honor for his work for his country and country both on and off the field.

“By giving Jim the honorary freedom of the city of Dublin, we recognize his achievements in the field, as a manager, and his contribution to public life,” said Lord Mayor.

He and his players have created many happy memories over the years, but I will never forget to light that fifth blue lamp in honor of the unprecedented five-in-a-row.

Gavin is one of the county’s most successful managers in major titles that he won during his time with the management of the Dublin Senior Men’s soccer team.

During his tenure, the team won 18 of the 21 possible trophies and set a record of playing 35 consecutive Championship and League matches without defeat.

In the seven years that Mr. Gavin served as manager, the team played 48 championship games and recorded a success rate of 91.7% – 44 wins, three draws and one loss.

In what was to be his last game on September 14 last year, Gavin led the team to a historic five-in-a-row All-Ireland football championships.

Jim Gavin gets a standing ovation in the Round Room, after he has received the honorary freedom of the city of Dublin

– Dublin GAA, January 18, 2020

He announced that he would resign as a manager in November 2019.

Gavin also served as a military pilot for Óglaigh na hÉireann for more than 20 years, where he held the higher rank of Commander.

He was a former Chief Flying Instructor, a Captain and Chief Pilot in the Ministerial Air Transport Squadron and served as Chief of Military Aviation with the multinational peacekeeping force of the United Nations in the Central African Republic and Chad.

Mr. Gavin was offered a miniature arch that was specially ordered for this occasion. It was made by Jack Pinson, Master Bowyer with the Craft Guild of Traditional Bowyers and Fletchers.

He also received a registered role, prepared by Tom Mc Conville Calligraphy.

Jim Gavin and family have arrived at the Mansion House. Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe handed him a miniature arch that was specially ordered for the occasion.

– Dublin City Council, January 18, 2020

Gavin said he felt “deeply privileged” because he had been granted freedom of the city.

“It is a special honor as the award ceremony will take place in the Mansion House Round Room where our first Dáil was convened.

“It is very humiliating to join the August list of previous recipients and I am very happy to share this honorary prize with An Cumann Lúthchleas Gael – Baile Átha Cliath, my aviation colleagues, with Óglaigh na hÉireann, and with my family and friends who have been with me on my journey to this day.

“Dublin is a great city full of wonderful and passionate people, with a noble history and a hopeful future.

“I am proud to be one of them.”

