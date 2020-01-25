Jim Edmonds spends his time in Cabo with a supposed triplet partner

advertisement

Jim Edmonds was seen in Cabo San Lucas with his and his estranged wife on vacation Meghan King Edmonds“Alleged three partners, Kortnie O’Connor.

Photos taken by TMZ on Saturday, January 25th, showed former St. Louis Cardinals player 49 and O’Connor relaxing by the pool last weekend. Shortly after their trip, the two were seen eating on Thursday, January 23, at the R + D Kitchen in Newport Beach, California.

A Jim spokesman said to Us Weekly, “Jim doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. He can hang out with anyone he wants.”

35-year-old Meghan announced that she and Jim had experimented with another person in the bedroom on Monday, January 20, following their podcast “Intimate Knowledge”. She also accused Jim of going to Cabo with the “three-girl”.

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor courtesy of Jim Edmonds / Instagram; Courtesy of Kortnie O’Connor / Instagram

“It just felt like,” OK, if I do that, it can be with whom and I feel comfortable with it, “Meghan recalled.” That girl I thought was my girlfriend threw my discomfort aside with a threesome, all I had in my head was that a threesome was weird and disgusting because I was having fun and wanted to do things for my husband. ”

Meanwhile, Jim told us that “the marriage was and was over” and denied that the Orange County Alum Real Housewives still had a friendship with O’Connor.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party for one of my best friends this weekend and decided to bring a date,” he said to us in a statement on Wednesday, January 22nd. It was a plus for the weekend. The woman I am with in Cabo is not her friend. You haven’t talked in over three years. “

We confirmed on Thursday that O’Connor Jim and Meghan’s alleged tripartite partner. After the unveiling, Jim’s spokesman said in a statement to Us that he “has no desire to curl up in the dirt with anyone, nor is he interested in playing it off in the media.”

The statement goes on to say, “Meghan has decided to publicly broadcast an essentially 30-minute therapy session about her marriage, and she continues to tell stories to everyone who listens and uses this as an opportunity to draw attention to themselves.”

We spread the word in October 2019 that Meghan and Jim quit after their five-year marriage. The former couple are parents of the daughter Aspen [3] and the 19-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

