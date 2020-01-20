Jim Edmonds & Meghan King Edmonds' three-partner feud

advertisement

Jim Edmonds cannot be alienated Meghan King Edmonds escape with their claims that he ran away with the woman they had a threesome with!

“I’m tired of advertising lying,” said the 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star Us weekly on January 20.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the Monday episode of her podcast “Intimate Knowledge”, 35-year-old Meghan claimed that her ex-Jim was responsible for the threesome with her friend. She also claimed that he ran away to Cabo with the woman – a claim that he has now explained away.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party for one of my best friends this weekend and decided to bring a date. No affair is going on here. It was a plus for the weekend, ”said Jim Us, “The woman I’m with in Cabo is not her friend. You haven’t talked in over three years. “

“As for threes, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only by Meghan,” he continued. “I recently learned that she went on with some of these women without me being there. Wouldn’t that be considered fraud? ‘

Edwards noted Us that he filed for divorce over 90 days ago. “Meghan also submitted,” he said. “The marriage is and was over.”

“How can she have a podcast about intimacy and relationships if she doesn’t have one?”

