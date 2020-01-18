Jim Edmonds deletes pictures of Meghan King Edmonds in divorce

advertisement

Jim Edmonds deleted all the photos of his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, from his Instagram account amid her bitter divorce.

All traces of the 35-year-old Orange County’s former real housewives were removed from Jim’s social media account on Saturday, January 18, but Meghan still had photos of her husband on her Instagram page.

The former MLB star’s public move takes place almost three months after 49-year-old Jim applied for divorce from his five-year-old wife.

Us Weekly reported at the end of October that Jim had ended the marriage the day after her wedding anniversary after a dispute involving the police at her St. Louis home.

The breakup came when the Bravo Alum accused her husband of having an affair with one of her four nannies, Carly Wilson. The 22-year-old and Jim both denied the rumors.

The couple, who share daughter Aspen [3] and twin sons Hart and Hayes [19 months], had suffered a scam scandal last year after rumors surfaced that Jim had raped another woman while Meghan was pregnant with her boy was.

“I had an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he said to us in an exclusive statement in June 2019. “At no time was there any kind of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to take advantage of my name. I am aware that she has done this to others in the past. “

Jim announced his intention to start in 2020 and wrote on New Year’s Eve on Instagram that he “would not allow lies and false accusations to ever bring me down”.

Meghan also spoke about her new podcast “Intimate Knowledge” Brooke Burke about moving on and looking for love again.

“I just want a partner, right?” She said earlier this month. “I just want someone who supports me and is not jealous or trying to suppress. You know, someone who grows with me instead of standing in a certain place. For me, that’s intimacy. I just need the partner next to me, who holds my hand. “

She added that she wanted someone to see her “laugh and cry” without judging her, “and not think differently about you. Just loving you the way you are. “

