Yikes. Jim Carrey came under fire on Twitter after making a rough remark to a reporter during a press conference for his new film Sonic the Hedgehog.

The biggest mistakes of celebrities on live television

During an interview on camera with Heat Magazine on Tuesday, February 11, journalist Charlotte Long noticed that “Sonic has a bucket list” in the upcoming live action movie based on the Sega video game.

“I was wondering if there is anything else on your bucket list after everything you’ve done in your career and life?” She asked Carrey.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 58, replied: “Only you. That’s it. Now everything is done. “

After laughing and covering her mouth, Long said, “Wow, I don’t know what to say!”

Carrey, who also giggled, told the reporter to just own it.

Jim Carrey will attend the Sonic the Hedgehog demonstration on February 12, 2020. Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Celebrities are fighting back on social media

Long later, she shared a clip of the interview on Twitter before making her account private.

The stupid and stupid star, for his part, faced a rush of backlashes after his comments went viral. Several Twitter users called him a “sleazeball”.

“I’m not sure how I should feel about it,” tweeted one person. “Dear Jim Carrey, but this statement feels uncomfortable.”

Another user wrote directly to Long: “This is really unacceptable. I wish and hope that he apologizes to you. But you did it really well, more strength for you! “

Stars – you are just like us!

However, Carrey also received a lot of support from his longtime fans, many of whom insisted that he was clearly joking.

“Jim Carey [sic] is a funny guy,” wrote a fan. “I don’t know why everyone chooses to be offended. #Dramatic.”

Another user tweeted: “This was a joke that he was mentally present. Don’t focus on what he wants to do later, just focus on what’s happening at the moment. Everyone who follows their careers exactly knows what that means. “

Carrey, who separated from the actress Ginger gonzaga in October 2019, the backlash has not yet addressed publicly.

Us Weekly asked Carrey’s representative for a comment.