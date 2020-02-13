LOS ANGELES – We haven’t seen Jim Carrey on the screen in a few years.

He’s back in a family movie this week based on a blockbuster video game franchise. “Sonic The Hedgehog” is now a film.

Carrey plays the bad villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik, a man who wants to control the world. Sonic has come to live a peaceful life on Earth – but the not so good doctor doesn’t have it.

If he can capture Sonic, it will help him gain world domination.

Carrey says playing “bad” is a lot of fun.

“Are you kidding me? I have to be good all the time. You know, it’s like that, just let the horses out, man! Do you know what I mean? I’m a wild Mustang!” said Carrey.

“Not only is it good to play, it’s also really fun to do something light-hearted and crazy for a while because I’ve been dealing with difficult things. And just to feel this freedom, this dance again, you know, this one Dance – I almost like being that comedian Fred Astaire. “

The Sonic fans who originally played the game were very happy for Carrey.

“I want to keep them entertained too, and of course I want the kids,” said Carrey. “One of the great thrills of some of my work is that it has introduced itself to new generations.”

One of Carrey’s other interests today is his art.

Much of it is political, but not everything. A favorite is one he drew from a photo of his late father in the 1930s, who grew up poor but was otherwise rich.

“He’s standing there with a shredded sweater and his pet rat. And that says pretty much everything. My father was a character like no other,” said Carrey. “If you’ve talked to him for five minutes, you’ve known him for 50 years. And he was best friend with the one he was looking at. He was a gracious man.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is PG rated and will be released on February 14th.

