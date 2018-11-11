Jim Acosta: The SNL episode offers an exchange with the intern in the White House

advertisement

“This is the White House intern who tried to take the microphone off Jim!” Jost exclaims. “No, you can’t take my pencil!”

On Wednesday, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that the White House had revoked Acosta’s press card after the journalist clashed with the president at a press conference earlier in the day. Trump slapped Acosta after asking the President if he had demonized immigrants by characterizing a caravan of Central American immigrants on the way to the US-Mexico border as an “invasion”.

Sanders incorrectly claimed that Acosta put his hands on a “young woman who is just trying to do her job”, an allegation that Acosta denied with the support of journalists sitting next to him. That night, Sanders tweeted a video that made Acosta’s actions look more violent and aggressive than before.

advertisement

In the SNL sketch, Jost discusses the messages about Acosta’s locked credentials when Strong appears in the frame. With several jerky movements she gropes for his pencil, which crouches under the desk, with karate chops and a real barrel roll. Michael Che, co-moderator of “Weekend Update”, is visibly confused during the interaction.

Finally Strong gets the pencil and starts before Jost discusses current events again. However, she returns a moment later with a new claim:

“My boss Sarah says you can’t go to the White House because you hit me,” Strong says. “Sarah made a video, made a video, made a video, crap. Blow her away. ”

The edited video shows Jost with a huge cartoon arm and a boxing glove that acts on Strong’s interns. He shouts “Here I go” while the screen shows a woman jumping into the water and then a child being pushed in a snowman.

“It didn’t happen. The video is clearly edited, ”says Jost. “That’s not fair.”

“My boss tweeted it, so it’s real,” replies Strong, and then quietly disappears behind the desk.

In an interview for “Axios on HBO” announced Sunday morning, MP Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) Plans to investigate whether Trump has abused the power of the White House by putting CNN and the Washington Post in the Visor takes.

advertisement