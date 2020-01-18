Jillian Michaels 'throwback photo of herself at 175 pound spark to reveal fans' transformation photos

advertisement

Former The Biggest Loser presenter Jillian Michaels shared a relapse photo on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, showing her at £ 175. Michaels asked her fans to share their own stories about weight loss, and hundreds replied. It is noteworthy that the post landed in a social media storm only a few days after Michaels, thanks to her comments on the “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo.

“Here I am with 5’0 and 175 lbs”, Michaels wrote next to the old photo. “If I can – anyone can. Share your story …”

The post brought over 25,800 likes on Instagram and more than 1,000 comments from their fans. Many eagerly shared their own success stories.

“5’1” and turned 165 after having two babies, “wrote one mother.” I managed to reach 130, but still struggled. Thank you for your inspiration! ‘

“We are all. This is only part of it,” Michaels replied. “It is an ongoing process. But you are there and that is what matters!”

“Was at 5’3 at 180 pounds at one point,” wrote another. “Now I’m at 145 and I’m working on losing more with your help.” To be honest, I’ve never felt so inspired as when you yelled at me from my TV screen. ‘

“I love you because I allow it,” Michaels replied, adding a heart emoji.

Fans also shared their before and after photos on Twitter.

Remarkably, a fan wrote that she only followed Michaels after her comments on Lizzo and received a long response from Michaels.

“I started following your comments about strong entertainers … nothing personal against overweight people, it’s just the truth,” wrote the fan. “Thank you for your comments. Gravitas sure. We need more from your voice of reason. “

So far I’ve lost 145 # and I’m working on my last 35 #. It took me 8 years to get rid of bad habits and replace them with good ones. Some were more difficult to break than others. At 66 I am a crossfit athlete, an enthusiastic hiker and just started cycling. pic.twitter.com/sXDyIbWNB6

– Rachael_Unbounded (@rspeedygo) January 15, 2020

“Honestly – I was asked if I thought she was overweight,” Michaels wrote. “I had no intention of including her. I do NOT celebrate overweight people because he kills people. BUT that does not mean that I do not celebrate the actual person. Sorta, as if your best friend was a smoker – you love her, celebrate her , but would definitely not celebrate the fact that they smoke … (hairdresser Chloe Francke) I’m looking at you. “

200 lbs – 145 lbs🙌 pic.twitter.com/njQMVMqqhL

– Azenet A. (@aazenett), January 15, 2020

Earlier this month, Michaels’ comments on Lizzo, who promoted body positivity and self-love, triggered a firestorm.

“Why do we celebrate her body?” Michaels said in Buzzfeed’s morning show. “Why is that important? Why don’t we celebrate her music? Because it won’t be great if she has diabetes.”

Michaels has responded to the backlash a few times, most recently in an extra interview on January 13th.

Left: £ 140, bulimic, smokes a pack of cigarettes a day, never works. Right: 210 pounds, trains 5-6 days a week, lifts heavy and runs several ultramarathons a year. If I can do it, everyone can. Oh wait, that wasn’t your point, was it? pic.twitter.com/NCrb8S8Rad

– Kristen Campbell (@campbellhansen), January 15, 2020

“Here is the reality,” said Michaels on Extra. “In fact, it was about The Biggest Loser and this show works today and I said I don’t think so because I think the world has become so PC that we have gone so far as to glorify obesity and … me think that’s where things can get unsafe, we deny the reality of certain health consequences. “

She continued: “There are two different stories. One story is to love yourself, to appreciate yourself and – by the way – only from this place can you believe in your healthier, mentally, physically … in your value and in believe your abilities, but where that comes in, right, you are weight, your height, whatever you want to call it, is your health, and to deny that there are serious health consequences if we are overweight is easy no lie I’m willing to tell. “

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

—–

