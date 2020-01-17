Jillian Michaels reveals old photo of herself at 175 pounds after Lizzo's controversial comments

advertisement

Jillian Michaels shares her own experiences with weight loss as the celebrity trainer continues to look for comments she made about singer Lizzo’s body that many found mean and shameful. The Biggest Loser Alum went on Instagram on Thursday to show a photo of herself earlier in her life with a height of 5’0 and a weight of 175 pounds.

“If I can – anyone can,” she added, encouraging followers to share their own stories in the comments section.

Michaels has been criticized in the past for her attitude to body positivity. She was upset earlier this month after saying that obesity shouldn’t be “glorified” when asked about the Grammy-nominated singer’s message of self-love that relates to the body BuzzFeeds AM to DM.

“Why do we celebrate her body?” Michaels said. “Why is that important? I say that. Why don’t we celebrate her music? Because it’s not great when she has diabetes.”

“I’m just being honest. I love her music, my child loves her music, but there isn’t a moment when I say,” I’m so glad she’s overweight, “she continued.” Why do I care at all ? Why is it my job to take care of their weight? “

After her comments were largely criticized, Michaels turned to Instagram with the following statement: “As I have repeatedly stated, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserved. I also have a strong feeling that we love each other enough to be recognized that there are serious health consequences of obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer, to name a few. “

“I would never wish these for EVERYONE and I hope that we give priority to our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies,” she added.

Lizzo didn’t respond directly to Michaels, but didn’t share a video clip on Instagram not long after that saying, “If my name is your mouth … that’s my taste!”

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

