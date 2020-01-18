advertisement

Is it too early for summer songs? Because Jillian Cardarelli just dropped “Cool Girl,” a warm weather hymn that sounds more like the beach than her snowy homeland of Massachusetts.

The upcoming song by the up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Nashville is about a heterosexual woman who knows what she wants. And since mainstream country music is flirting more and more with pop and electronic realms (especially tempo songs), “Cool Girl” offers a balanced relationship between pop and country tendencies. The song uses a catchy chorus hook that was brought to life through Cardarelli’s confidence and live instrumentation (the song was cut with a live studio tape at the Starstruck Studios in Nashville). The aspiring singer says she immediately connected to the song that Tina Parol, Logan Brill and Dave Pittenger wrote.

“When my producer Alex (Kline) played this song for me, I immediately fell in love with it because it exudes confidence,” says Cardarelli Taste of Country. “I love the message of the song: Don’t be afraid to take the first step and do what you want. While the song itself is a relationship, I think it can apply to anything in life let yourself believe in yourself and strive to make your dreams come true with fearless passion. “

Cardarelli’s sweet-cheeky vocals and girl-next-door delivery are reminiscent of the female stars of the 90s country and cite Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Martina McBride as some of their influences. She made her live debut on January 14th in front of a sold-out audience in the Listening Room in Nashville, along with Kline and other songwriters Charles Esten and Lance Carpenter. Radio Disney Country also premiered the song before its release on January 17th.

Did you know? Cardarelli has opened for acts such as Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery and Dierks Bentley.

Jillian Cardarelli’s “Cool Girl” lyrics:



I’m getting tired of waiting / If you want something, just take it / And I’ve been looking for you for a long time / Since the first night, you and I have closed your eyes / We always hang out at the same bar / So why not in my car leap? / We could take a little ride / I bet you look good in the moonlight / Yes, I could wait three days to call you back, but what is this fun?

Choir:

I’m not trying to be the cool girl. / Let yourself be taken the first step. / I want to take it easy and kiss you slowly. / Yes, baby, are you ready to go. / Let me take the secret. / I want you and you want me / my heart could fall for you if I leave it there. I said it / I’m not trying to be the cool girl

I don’t know what you’re used to / When the other girls shoot at you / But I have to say what concerns me / And I can’t get you away from me / We could dance around and circle this thing / But baby, here it is thing

Repeat the chorus

Bridge:

I’m not trying to be the cool girl / Let yourself get started, girl / I don’t care what you do, girl / I want to be yours, I never want to lose this girl

Repeat the chorus

