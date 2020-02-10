Sophie Willard

February 10, 2020

Ciaran Cassidy takes a look at an unusual terrorist in this fascinating but flawed documentary

When media hype broke out in the early 2010s, the case of “Jihad Jane” became known when a blonde, white American, Fatima LaRose (formerly known as Colleen), was arrested and eventually sentenced to 10 years in prison for terrorist crimes. LaRose referred to the alliterative screen name that she had adopted online. She was stunned by television experts and news anchors that sparked the US Attorney General’s conversation topics. that was supposedly “the new face of terrorism”.

Although the Irish filmmaker Ciaran Cassidy adopted the sensationalist nickname, this documentary remains relaxed and unhurried. The interviews with the conversation head are interrupted by a sharp photograph of the locations in which these events took place. From the snow-covered expanses of Colorado to the narrow streets of Waterford (Ireland), the film tells an unusual story with contributions from most of the key people involved.

LaRose and another American woman arrested on similar charges, Jamie Paulin Ramirez, are her subjects. Both are aware of their role, which they discuss again in screen interviews after their respective prison terms. The film traces a simple narrative and provides background information on both women to explain why they were so vulnerable to online radicalization. LaRose in particular had survived a complex network of trauma and ill-treatment in her youth.

However, it seems irresponsible that the ongoing shock against white Americans who commit terrorist offenses is never interrogated and little effort is made to differentiate between Muslim beliefs and Islamist extremism. The Swedish artist Lars Vilks (who was ordered to kill LaRose and Ramirez), who apparently likes to provoke Muslims, does not pose any difficult questions. It is a comprehensive portrait of the two women and their motivations, but does not respond satisfactorily to any of the other questions raised.

Limited release from February 14th

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PkH96wtf70 (/ embed)