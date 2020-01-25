JFK letters to the former governor of California are auctioned

advertisement

By CUNEYT DIL Associated Press

SACRAMENTO – Former California Governor Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Private letters and other items owned by Edmund G. “Pat” Brown as governor are offered by Sotheby’s auction house, which estimates the value at $ 20,000 to $ 30,000. Sotheby’s says the seller wants to remain anonymous.

The older Brown, who died in 1996, was California’s best elected official from 1959 to 1967, and eight years later, his son began the first of his four terms as governor. Jerry Brown has not been consulted or informed about the sale and believes the items should instead be kept at the University of California at Berkeley.

“I definitely want to know why the seller claims anonymity and why these documents are not available with my father’s other papers in the UC Berkeley archive,” Brown said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Sotheby’s is promoting Browns’ materials for sale as unique because they are “one-stop shop” and “record a grieving country.” The auction will open on Monday.

Kalika Sands, who works in Sotheby’s book and manuscript department, did not disclose how the anonymous seller acquired the collection.

Among the items is a letter from Kennedy to Brown, written a few days before the assassination attempt. In it, Kennedy Brown thanks for supporting his tax reform program. There is also a handwritten note from President Lyndon Johnson that was sent to Kennedy 10 days after his successor. Johnson wrote: “Pat, I need you in the West.”

There is also a copy of the first AP news bulletin that was sent after Kennedy was recorded. It read: “President Kennedy was shot today when his motorcade left downtown Dallas. Mrs. Kennedy jumped up and grabbed Mr. Kennedy. She cried: “Oh, no!”

Other items sold include a letter from Kennedy’s widow Jacqueline that was sent two years after the assassination attempt. She expressed Brown’s “deepest appreciation” for participating in oral interviews at the John F. Kennedy Library.

While political allies as fellow Democrats, Brown and Kennedy were not particularly closely related, according to Ethan Rarick, who researched Brown for the “California Rising” biography.

Peter Hanff, deputy director of UC-Berkeley’s Bancroft Library, which houses Pat Brown’s archives, shared this view.

“I suspect that someone in Pat Brown’s administration kept these pieces for an autograph value only,” said Hanff. He added that a collector has more use for it than a scholar.

“There’s not that much value for research,” he said.

Sotheby’s auction is part of the Americana collection sale, which includes a letter from John Hancock announcing acceptance of the Declaration of Independence, which is estimated to be valued at $ 800,000.

