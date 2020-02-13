It’s almost like he has a target on his back. Episode 6 of the podcast “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.”, “Miami Vice”, examines JFK Jr.’s seemingly carefree attitude for his own safety – and how it may affect a kidnapping act only four years before his plane died in 1999, which led to his tragic death.

JFK Jr. lived much of his adult life in New York City, and some say he was taking lifestyle risks in a city that was quite dangerous for everyone at the time – and maybe even for someone of JFK Jr ..

“There was a crack cocaine epidemic, there were massive problems with violence, gun crimes were out of control, and much of the city was essentially a restricted area,” the reporter said Andy Tillett says of the former metropolis. “I’m talking about the difficulty of staying safe if you’re an ordinary person, a nobody. If you’re John F. Kennedy Jr., a celebrity, a millionaire, a public figure … you’d be crazy, if you would do the things he did then. “

“He could easily cycle 80 miles in a day and then inline skate everywhere and then run on his hands.” Linda Massarella, who worked for the New York Post in the 1990s, explains further. “It’s very sporty. It gives you a feeling of being invulnerable.”

“I would not go to John F. Kennedy Jr. for advice on living a safe and secure life.” Dick Morris, a former advisor to President Bill Clintonsays in the podcast. “I mean, look at how he died.”

And some say that behavior only worsened after the loss of his mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “He loved attention,” says Massarella. “His mother didn’t like it. His mother never liked being around movie stars and getting all that attention.”

But on May 19, 1994, Jackie Kennedy died at home in her Manhattan apartment at the age of 64. JFK Jr. was “devastated,” Massarella believes, adding, “He had just lost his stone. Now he was alone in the world. Without his mother. His mother was always a great director … Suddenly he didn’t have that voice anymore. He no longer had his compass. “

“On the other hand, his mother was one of the most controlling mothers a man could have,” said a reporter colleague Leon Wagner adds. Good or bad, JFK Jr. had to make his own decisions after her death – and he didn’t always make good ones.

On May 14, 1985, the police in Herndon, Virginia received a call from what the FBI at the time called “an apparently drunk white man.” They informed the authorities that “he and seven others intended to kidnap John Kennedy at 8:00 pm that night.” It was a serious threat to be logged and filed, and it was very likely that the Kennedys would be informed. But Wagner says: “It never affected John’s behavior. He refused to submit to threats. “

People who know the history of the Kennedys may also know that eight Greek men were arrested in June 1972 after ransacking and kidnapping government officials and other celebrities – including a young JFK Jr., just 11 years old – after raiding old was time. The other conspiracy against JFK Jr. was discovered only 13 years later.

And now podcast moderator and ex-homicide officer Colin McLaren and investigative journalist James Robertson reveal their results, suggesting that another kidnapping scheme against JFK Jr. could be planned. Thanks to an FBI request for the Freedom of Information Act for all documents related to JFK Jr., in 1995, four years earlier, they found files of a potential threat to his death.

Robertson explains that there was “murmur” in the media about such a threat, but no one had “sufficient details” about it. “This is serious,” he reveals. “This is not a threat to kidnap a child. This is a grown man … Nobody knows what really happened here. This is brand new. “

McLaren explains that, according to a July 13, 1995 report, someone called the FBI in New York for information about an alleged conspiracy to kidnap JFK Jr. The caller allegedly told the FBI that the kidnappers had “found that Kennedy was cycling in Manhattan and had no bodyguards. Another report said, “The security company that does the security for the Kennedys has been informed of the potential threat to John F. Kennedy Jr. “He would be notified.

Robertson reveals one of the documents that lists FBI locations in New York, Miami, and Jacksonville, and that there is a reference to California. “Whatever that is,” he says, “this is a major nationwide operation involving the highest federal investigators.”

“Anyone here who is the FBI’s whistleblower has information so detailed and specific that they know Junior is cycling alone in Manhattan,” says Robertson. “This will seriously trouble the FBI.”

“This guy is vulnerable at the time of the alleged kidnapping.” McLaren points out that the children of the former president were no longer security-sensitive after the age of 16. “The fact is that he put himself in the position of being so vulnerable and being monitored by some serious, serious, rough people,” says Robertson.

McLaren notes that this investigation took place just a few years before JFK Jr. died early. “This is close enough to become a conspiracy,” Robertson claims. “Who wanted to kidnap him? Why? … The FBI was involved and the first tip appears to have been received in 1995, four years before death, but continued almost until the moment his plane landed on the water. “

The “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.” podcast will continue to investigate the reckless life of the editor before his tragic death, and will follow the details behind this attempted conspiracy to kidnap JFK Jr. Listeners can expect new episodes every Wednesday.